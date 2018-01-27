Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

WADA, IOC’s actions may cause collapse of Olympic Movement - Russian Security Council

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 27, 17:28 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

WADA instead of sports is involved in politics, Patrushev said

Share
1 pages in this article
Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev

Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev

© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, January 27. /TASS/. The actions by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) against Russian athletes may cause collapse of the Olympic Movement, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev told reporters on Saturday.

"What WADA has been doing, and the fact the Olympic Committee follows that line - is the first step, in my opinion, to collapse of the Olympic Movement," he said. "I hope, in future, they will think better of it and will come to correct conclusions."

"It is well known that the Olympic Movement is separated from politics," he said. "But here we see the opposite situation, when WADA instead of sports is involved in politics".

On December 5, the IOC Executive Board announced its decision to suspend the entire Russian national team from taking part in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang over multiple doping abuse allegations.

The IOC, however, stated that doping-free athletes from Russia might go to the 2018 Olympic Games under the classification of neutral athletes, or the OAR status, which stands for ‘Olympic Athlete from Russia.’

The IOC admitted 169 Russian athletes to the Games. They will compete under the Olympic banner as "Olympic athletes from Russia" in the wake of the sanctions slapped against the Russian Olympic Committee. IOC earlier announced it would not invite some leading Russian athletes to the Olympics, among who are short-track skater Viktor Ahn, biathlete Anton Shipulin, skier Sergei Ustyugov, speed skaters Pavel Kulizhnikov and Denis Yuskov, and figure skaters Ksenia Stolbova and Ivan Bukin.

The upcoming Olympics, which are the 23rd Winter Games, will take place in South Korea’s PyeongChang on February 9-25, 2018.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US energy secretary likely to visit Russia’s Yamal LNG plant - Russia’s energy minister
2
US’ new suggestions on Ukraine look doable, Russia will study them closely - Surkov
3
Russia ignores US charges over Sukhoi fighter jet supplies to Myanmar — Kremlin
4
IOC registers 169 Russian athletes for PyeongChang 2018 Olympics
5
Russia hails UN’s decision on de Mistura’s participation in Sochi Congress
6
Syria’s UN envoy slams US for supporting Islamic State
7
Syrian Negotiations Committee skips Sochi Congress - al-Hariri
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама