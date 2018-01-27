WADA, IOC’s actions may cause collapse of Olympic Movement - Russian Security Council

ST. PETERSBURG, January 27. /TASS/. The actions by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) against Russian athletes may cause collapse of the Olympic Movement, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev told reporters on Saturday.

"What WADA has been doing, and the fact the Olympic Committee follows that line - is the first step, in my opinion, to collapse of the Olympic Movement," he said. "I hope, in future, they will think better of it and will come to correct conclusions."

"It is well known that the Olympic Movement is separated from politics," he said. "But here we see the opposite situation, when WADA instead of sports is involved in politics".

On December 5, the IOC Executive Board announced its decision to suspend the entire Russian national team from taking part in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang over multiple doping abuse allegations.

The IOC, however, stated that doping-free athletes from Russia might go to the 2018 Olympic Games under the classification of neutral athletes, or the OAR status, which stands for ‘Olympic Athlete from Russia.’

The IOC admitted 169 Russian athletes to the Games. They will compete under the Olympic banner as "Olympic athletes from Russia" in the wake of the sanctions slapped against the Russian Olympic Committee. IOC earlier announced it would not invite some leading Russian athletes to the Olympics, among who are short-track skater Viktor Ahn, biathlete Anton Shipulin, skier Sergei Ustyugov, speed skaters Pavel Kulizhnikov and Denis Yuskov, and figure skaters Ksenia Stolbova and Ivan Bukin.

The upcoming Olympics, which are the 23rd Winter Games, will take place in South Korea’s PyeongChang on February 9-25, 2018.