Russia, US share opinion on some humanitarian issues in Donbass - Surkov

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russia and U.S. completely similar positions for settlement of some humanitarian problems in Donbass, Russia’s Presidential Aide Vladislav Surkov said on Saturday.

"At the meeting in Dubai we also touched upon several humanitarian issues, like exchange of prisoners, additional checkpoints, communication services for Donbass residents," he said in a comment on the meeting with the U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker. "Here, we have full accord with Kurt Volker."

Earlier reports said Surkov and Volker could meet in Dubai on January 26. Prior to that, they had three meetings: on August 21, 2017, in Minsk, on October 7 and November 13 in Belgrade. Russia’s presidential press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, said the Kremlin did not expect concrete results from the Dubai meeting. This is a time check within the Donbass settlement negotiation process, he said.