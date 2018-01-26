Extension of US sanctions will not hamper Russia's economy, MP assures

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Extension of US sanctions against Russia will not seriously affect the Russian economy, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma’s Committee on Economic Policy and Industry Vladimir Gutenev told TASS on Friday.

"I do not see adverse consequences from new sanctions in the tactical plan. We continue living under sanctions and some expansion in the list of companies under US sanctions makes little changes," Gutenev said. "Russia’s opponents must understand that such measures will hardly lead to achievement of a change in our course," he added.

"Greater efficiency of the national economy, creation of more comfortable conditions for the business and improvements in healthcare, education and social security spheres" are a real response to sanctions, Gutenev said.

The United States extended the list of companies and individuals in Russia and other countries covered by unilateral sanctions introduced in connection with developments in Ukraine earlier on Friday.