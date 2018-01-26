Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Extension of US sanctions will not hamper Russia's economy, MP assures

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 26, 21:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The United States extended the list of companies and individuals in Russia and other countries covered by unilateral sanctions introduced in connection with developments in Ukraine earlier on Friday

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Extension of US sanctions against Russia will not seriously affect the Russian economy, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma’s Committee on Economic Policy and Industry Vladimir Gutenev told TASS on Friday.

Read also

United States expands sanctions against Russia

"I do not see adverse consequences from new sanctions in the tactical plan. We continue living under sanctions and some expansion in the list of companies under US sanctions makes little changes," Gutenev said. "Russia’s opponents must understand that such measures will hardly lead to achievement of a change in our course," he added.

"Greater efficiency of the national economy, creation of more comfortable conditions for the business and improvements in healthcare, education and social security spheres" are a real response to sanctions, Gutenev said.

The United States extended the list of companies and individuals in Russia and other countries covered by unilateral sanctions introduced in connection with developments in Ukraine earlier on Friday.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Sanctions vs. Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia ignores US charges over Sukhoi fighter jet supplies to Myanmar — Kremlin
2
United States expands sanctions against Russia
3
Russian delegation in Indonesia is discussing Sukhoi-35 contract — source
4
Singapore Airshow 2016: Asia’s largest aerospace and defense exhibition
5
Qatar's Ambassador to Russia believes that OPEC + deal will be extended
6
Russia will start making prototype model of future strategic bomber shortly - senator
7
Russian company shells out billions for Arctic environment projects
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама