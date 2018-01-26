Russia's State Duma speaker sees double standards in US envoy’s request to meet

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Speaker of Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament) Vyacheslav Volodin has said that he sees double standards in a request by US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman for a meeting with him, considering the ongoing sanctions against Russian politicians.

"There should be no double standards," he said answering a relevant question from a TASS correspondent. "The US has denied entry to Russian politicians applying sanctions to them, and now they want to meet with the chairpersons of the State Duma and the Federation Council. These are double standards."

"We are in favor of discarding double standards, [we are] for respect and open relations," Volodin added.

The US Embassy in Moscow earlier said on its Twitter account that Ambassador Huntsman hopes to meet with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Chief of Russia’s General Staff Valery Gerasimov and other Russian officials.

"Ambassador Huntsman believes in dialogue and is always ready to meet with Russian officials," the embassy said in its video address.

According to the US Embassy, the American envoy has already had meetings with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov and Russian deputy foreign ministers.