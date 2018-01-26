Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's State Duma speaker sees double standards in US envoy’s request to meet

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 26, 17:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

There should be no double standards, the politician says

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Speaker of Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament) Vyacheslav Volodin has said that he sees double standards in a request by US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman for a meeting with him, considering the ongoing sanctions against Russian politicians.

"There should be no double standards," he said answering a relevant question from a TASS correspondent. "The US has denied entry to Russian politicians applying sanctions to them, and now they want to meet with the chairpersons of the State Duma and the Federation Council. These are double standards."

Read also

Trump tells TASS he hopes to have dialogue with Russia

"We are in favor of discarding double standards, [we are] for respect and open relations," Volodin added.

The US Embassy in Moscow earlier said on its Twitter account that Ambassador Huntsman hopes to meet with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Chief of Russia’s General Staff Valery Gerasimov and other Russian officials.

"Ambassador Huntsman believes in dialogue and is always ready to meet with Russian officials," the embassy said in its video address.

According to the US Embassy, the American envoy has already had meetings with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov and Russian deputy foreign ministers.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
United States expands sanctions against Russia
2
Syria’s UN envoy slams US for supporting Islamic State
3
Russia ignores US charges over Sukhoi fighter jet supplies to Myanmar — Kremlin
4
Five militants liquidated near US-controlled area in Syria
5
New Tu-160 bomber to strengthen Russia’s nuclear triad — Putin
6
Russia’s advanced aerial refueling tanker performs debut flight
7
Russian top brass deride UK defense chief’s phobias as worthy of Monty Python sketch
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама