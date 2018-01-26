Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kremlin says Dutch media adding fuel to anti-Russian hysteria fire in US

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 26, 16:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Dmitry Peskov noted that he had nothing to say on the matter

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Reports in the Dutch media on Russia's alleged involvement in cyber attacks during the US presidential campaign are not based on official statements by intelligence services and only add fuel to the fire of anti-Russian hysteria, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said commenting on reports in Dutch media outlets saying that the intelligence service of the Netherlands provided the FBI with evidence concerning Moscow’s alleged meddling in the US election.

Read also

Putin suggests US 'take a chill pill' to get over 'Trump and Russia hysteria'

Peskov noted that he had nothing to say on the issue.

"If Dutch newspapers want to add fuel to the fire of anti-Russian hysteria that exists in America, this is not the most noble occupation," the Kremlin spokesman pointed out. He stressed that "we have neither heard nor seen any statements from the Dutch special services on that score," adding that Dutch newspapers are not the most reliable source either.

Persons
Dmitry Peskov
