Russian senate speaker to visit China in spring

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 22, 12:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko is scheduled to make a visit to China in spring

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko is scheduled to make a visit to China in spring, Head of the Federation Council Defense and Security Committee Viktor Bondarev said at a meeting with the defense attache of the Chinese embassy in Russia on Monday.

"Valentina Matviyenko is planned to visit China in spring. We are making preparations for the visit, we were glad to have received this invitation," Bondarev said.

According to the senior Russian senator, relations between Moscow and Beijing "have reached an unprecedentedly high level and keep developing." "Russia considers strengthening multifaceted ties with China as a foreign policy priority. Our foreign policy stances coincide in many fields," Bondarev added.

Show more
