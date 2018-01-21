Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Lavrov says allegations of Russia’s interference into elections is tool of dumb propaganda

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 21, 21:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier Russian Foreign Minister said Russia had been subject to ungrounded accusations of interference into practically all political event across the globe

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Allegations of Russia’s interference into elections in various countries is a tool of dumb propaganda, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Kommersant saily on Sunday.

"Anywhere - Russia, Russia, Russia. That’s simple and easy for dumb propaganda. Voters, so to say, look at very simple CNN’s slogans, such as ‘Russia has once again interfered into…," Lavrov noted.

"Repeated thousand times, it will burn into mind," he added.

After talks with his Mexican counterpart, Luis Videgaray Caso in November, Lavrov said Russia had been subject to ungrounded accusations of interference into practically all political event across the globe. He stressed that Moscow had never interfered into domestic affairs of other states.

Persons
Sergey Lavrov
