Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian embassy says it has no information about Russians among hotel attack victims

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 21, 19:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On Saturday, a group of armed men attacked Hotel Inter-Continental in Kabul

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Rahmat Gul

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy in Kabul has received no information about Russians killed or injured in a terror attack on Kabul’s Hotel Inter-Continental, embassy spokesman Alexei Kosarev told TASS on Sunday.

"The embassy continues to specify information about Russian," he said. "The embassy has received no official information about Russians."

On Saturday, a group of armed men attacked Hotel Inter-Continental in Kabul, which enjoys high popularity among foreigners. According to the Afghan interior ministry, the terror attack claimed the lives of 14 foreigners and four Afghan nationals.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian forces re-deployed from Afrin after Turkey’s offensive - Russia’s Defense Ministry
2
US President Trump forced into making anti-Russian decisions - Foreign Minister Lavrov
3
Russia’s Zagitova wins 2018 European Figure Skating Championships
4
Russian top diplomat calls on West to respect Russia’s red lines in foreign policy
5
Russian Kamaz-Master’s crew wins 2018 Dakar rally in trucks category
6
School in Russia’s Siberia reopens after teenager’s axe assault on teacher, classmates
7
Assad describes Turkey’s operation in Afrin as support to terrorism in Syria - SANA
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама