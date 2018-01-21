Russian embassy says it has no information about Russians among hotel attack victims

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy in Kabul has received no information about Russians killed or injured in a terror attack on Kabul’s Hotel Inter-Continental, embassy spokesman Alexei Kosarev told TASS on Sunday.

"The embassy continues to specify information about Russian," he said. "The embassy has received no official information about Russians."

On Saturday, a group of armed men attacked Hotel Inter-Continental in Kabul, which enjoys high popularity among foreigners. According to the Afghan interior ministry, the terror attack claimed the lives of 14 foreigners and four Afghan nationals.