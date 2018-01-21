Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Safety precautions taken in Russia in case of US’ further sanctions - Kremlin spokesman

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 21, 18:30 UTC+3 PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY

The cabinet of ministers and the president have already worked out all necessary precautionary measures to hedge against possible risks, Dmitry Peskov stressed

Share
1 pages in this article

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, January 21. /TASS/. Russia’s authorities have taken some safety precautions in case the United States imposes further sanctions on Russian government employees and businessmen, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Deistvuyushchiye Litsa (Political Actor) with Nailya Askar-zade program on the Rossiya-1 television channel on Sunday.

"Naturally, the cabinet of ministers and the president, who is in dialogue with the ministers, have already worked out all necessary precautionary measures to hedge against possible risks," he stressed.

US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman told TASS earlier that the US administration was expected to release a report on further anti-Russian sanctions by January 29.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Sanctions Sanctions vs. Russia
Persons
Dmitry Peskov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian forces re-deployed from Afrin after Turkey’s offensive - Russia’s Defense Ministry
2
US President Trump forced into making anti-Russian decisions - Foreign Minister Lavrov
3
Russia’s Zagitova wins 2018 European Figure Skating Championships
4
Russian top diplomat calls on West to respect Russia’s red lines in foreign policy
5
Russian Kamaz-Master’s crew wins 2018 Dakar rally in trucks category
6
School in Russia’s Siberia reopens after teenager’s axe assault on teacher, classmates
7
Assad describes Turkey’s operation in Afrin as support to terrorism in Syria - SANA
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама