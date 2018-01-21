Safety precautions taken in Russia in case of US’ further sanctions - Kremlin spokesman

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, January 21. /TASS/. Russia’s authorities have taken some safety precautions in case the United States imposes further sanctions on Russian government employees and businessmen, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Deistvuyushchiye Litsa (Political Actor) with Nailya Askar-zade program on the Rossiya-1 television channel on Sunday.

"Naturally, the cabinet of ministers and the president, who is in dialogue with the ministers, have already worked out all necessary precautionary measures to hedge against possible risks," he stressed.

US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman told TASS earlier that the US administration was expected to release a report on further anti-Russian sanctions by January 29.