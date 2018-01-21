Russian Politics & Diplomacy
There are no awkward questions for Putin, he easily parries any - Kremlin spokesman

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 21, 17:00 UTC+3 PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY

Touching on Putin’s traditional annual news conferences, Dmitry Peskov stressed that each of them presented "an absolutely different and unpredictable dramaturgy"

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, January 21. /TASS/. There are no awkward questions from journalists for Russian President Vladimir Putin, he easily parries any, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Deistvuyushchiye Litsa (Political Actor) with Nailya Askar-zade program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

"The president easily, so to say, parries any awkward questions," Peskov said, adding he used to fear such questions to the president from journalists. "But in the course of time I have understood that there can be no awkward questions for the president. I mean that such questions may be awkward for me, but the president easily parries any awkward question."

Touching on Putin’s traditional annual news conferences, Peskov stressed that each of them presented "an absolutely different and unpredictable dramaturgy." He confessed of always being nervous before such events. "But, probably, I think Putin is nervous even more because no other president in the world speaks with journalists that much and in such a free format like here," he noted. "He is nervous like no one else but organizers, technical personnel, and I think I am among them, of course, are nervous too. As a rule, we have no sleep the night before."

When asked how long he typically sleeps before such news conferences, he answered: "Not long. As little as possible." In his words, he is afraid of unpredictable situations, technical failures at such events.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the Kremlin has a big team responsible for relations with the press. Among their tasks is making press digests for the head of state several times a day. The presidential press service is working round-the-clock, he added.

Dmitry Peskov Vladimir Putin
