DPRK delegation may visit Moscow prior to Games in South Korea - Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov in an interview with TASS on Saturday did not rule out the DPRK's delegation may visit Moscow prior to the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang to discuss the bilateral agenda.

"I do not rule out contacts with a delegation from Pyongyang between foreign ministries in Moscow prior to the Olympic Games," he said, adding during the possible consultations the parties would discuss "mostly bilateral issues."

Russian and North Korean representative delegations had made many visits. In December 2017, a delegation of Russia's Defense Ministry, led by deputy head of the National Center for Defense Control Viktor Kalganov, visited Pyongyang.