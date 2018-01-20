Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

DPRK delegation may visit Moscow prior to Games in South Korea - Russian diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 20, 14:51 UTC+3

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said, adding during the possible consultations the parties would discuss "mostly bilateral issues"

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov in an interview with TASS on Saturday did not rule out the DPRK's delegation may visit Moscow prior to the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang to discuss the bilateral agenda.

"I do not rule out contacts with a delegation from Pyongyang between foreign ministries in Moscow prior to the Olympic Games," he said, adding during the possible consultations the parties would discuss "mostly bilateral issues."

Russian and North Korean representative delegations had made many visits. In December 2017, a delegation of Russia's Defense Ministry, led by deputy head of the National Center for Defense Control Viktor Kalganov, visited Pyongyang.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian carmaker Avtovaz delivers over 300 Lada cars to Cuba
2
Turkey has begun operation in Syria's Afrin - President Erdogan
3
Mexico's Interjet refutes media reports it's 'cannibalizing' SSJ-100 planes
4
State corporation Rostec ready to invest up to 40 bln rubles in MC-21 airliner project
5
Putin calls to spare no effort to avoid 1941-1945 war tragedy
6
Russia ready to share with Myanmar experience of fighting terrorists’ drones - minister
7
Russia tests robotic strike vehicle in conditions close to real combat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама