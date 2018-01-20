Russia-US further consultations on DPRK due in Moscow - top diplomat

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said in an interview with TASS his next meeting with the US Special Representative for North Korea Joseph Yun is due in Moscow.

"Joseph Yun has my invitation, but the talks' details and date are to be agreed by diplomatic channels," the deputy minister said.

"I can confirm, my next meeting with the US special representative will be in Moscow," he added.

The previous round of consultations between Morgulov and the US counterpart was in Washington in July, 2017.