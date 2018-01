MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russia is ready to assist in having a direct dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said in an interview with TASS on Saturday.

In response to a question when the talks may begin, the deputy foreign minister suggested "addressing it to partners in Washington and Pyongyang."

"I would like to stress - Moscow is ready to assist in having a direct dialogue between the US and the DPRK begin as soon as possible," he said.