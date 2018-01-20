Russia is against unilateral sanctions against DPRK - diplomat

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Moscow is still against unilateral sanctions against Pyongyang, Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said in an interview with TASS on Saturday.

"As for pressure on Pyongyang, we would like to stress that the international community by having adopted unilaterally last December the UN SC Resolution 2375 agreed measures against the DPRK in response to its nuclear tests," he said. "We are calling on Washington to follow strictly the measures as per that resolution."

The international sanctions, agreed at the UN Security Council, are the instrument to influence Pyongyang, he said. "As for whatever additional measures, Russia has always been against unilateral limitations, undertaken outside the UN Security Council.".