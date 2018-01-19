Russia regrets US seeks to prove its leadership through confrontational doctrines — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, January 19. /TASS/. Moscow regrets the United States seeks to prove its global leadership through confrontational doctrines, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following participation in UN Security Council meetings.

"We regret that, instead of conducting a normal dialogue, instead of relying on international law, the United States seeks to prove its leadership through confrontational concepts and strategies," he noted.

He added that Russia was prepared to discuss defense doctrines with the U.S. for the purpose of trust buidling and for slashing security risks.

"We're ready for dialogue and are ready to discuss military doctrines in the same way we've done it in the past when the military people from both countries were building trust," he said. "I'm sure that in any case there are many soberly minded people who realize that strategic stability should be maintained and all the risks for it should be eliminated and, moreover, that this is impossible without cooperation between Russia and the U.S."

He mentioned the new U.S. national defense strategy, saying that the authors of the document had placed China at the top of the list as an aggressive economic power.

"We occupy the second position from the top as a country breaking rules of some sort," Lavrov continued. "According to the strategy, together with China we’re imploding the international system from the inside."

"Quite obviously, military people in any country seek to provide grounds for extra budgetary spending [on defense] and we probably have to reckon with the factor," he said. "But generally speaking, we find it regrettable that instead of normal dialogue, instead of acting on the basis of international law the U.S. is striving to affirm its leadership through the confrontational concepts and strategies of this type."

Lavrov also noted the allegations that Russia and China were trying to break up the world order created ostensibly by the U.S. and its allies after World War II.

"They could have recalled out of mere politeness the UN as the backbone of a new world order arouse through an immediate engagement of the Soviet Union or, that is, our country," he said.