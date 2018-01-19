Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s Lavrov meets with Syria’s UN envoy

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 19, 20:04 UTC+3

The meeting was held on the margins of the United Nations Security Council high-level meeting

UNITED NATIONS, January 19. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with Syria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Bashar al-Jaafari on Friday.

The meeting was held on the margins of the United Nations Security Council high-level meeting, a TASS correspondent reported.

Lavrov and al-Jaafari shook hands and retreated for a closed-door meeting.

On January 18-19, the Russian top diplomat took part in two meetings of the United Nations Security Council, on non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and on security in Afghanistan and Central Asia. He also had a number of bilateral contacts, in particular with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, foreign ministers of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Kuwait.

Persons
Sergey Lavrov
