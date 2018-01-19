Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Nation’s leadership got detailed information about incidents in Russian schools — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 19, 16:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The press secretary refrained from any comments regarding the incident

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russia’s leadership was informed in detail about the incident in one of Buryatia’s schools but this problem was not raised at the meeting of the Russian President with permanent members of the Security Council, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

Read also

Knife fight at Russian school leaves 15 wounded

"Certainly, the nation’s leadership receives information about such incidents and gets updates on progress in investigation," he said.

"Questions arise" to evil brought by the Internet after tragedies in schools of Perm and Buryatia, Peskov noted.

"I would like to remind words of our president that the Internet is an absolutely free space and the freedom of the Internet should definitely be preserved. The Internet provides a lot of good. However, we should not keep a blind eye that the Internet also carries evil, which is sometimes manifested in our life in such an ugly and tragic way," Peskov said.

"Therefore, questions arise in this regard," he added responding to a request to clarify the Kremlin’s opinion, whether there is a systemic threat for Russian schoolchildren from the adverse impact in social media after school tragedies.

The press secretary refrained "from any substantive comments in this regard." Investigative action will definitely follow and it will not be proper to speak about anything before any conclusions have been made, Peskov added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Wreckage of Soviet plane shot down over Auschwitz in 1945 found in Poland
2
Northern Afghanistan turning into springboard for international terrorism — Lavrov
3
Figure skater Medvedeva: ‘Everyone will know we are Russians’ at 2018 Winter Olympics
4
US setting up alternative government bodies in large parts of Syria — Lavrov
5
SMP Racing chief says never paid F1 Team Williams for taking Russia’s Sirotkin on board
6
Gazprom receives permit to build second line of Turkish Stream gas pipeline
7
Part of S-400 shipment to China damaged by storm
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама