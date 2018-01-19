Nation’s leadership got detailed information about incidents in Russian schools — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russia’s leadership was informed in detail about the incident in one of Buryatia’s schools but this problem was not raised at the meeting of the Russian President with permanent members of the Security Council, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"Certainly, the nation’s leadership receives information about such incidents and gets updates on progress in investigation," he said.

"Questions arise" to evil brought by the Internet after tragedies in schools of Perm and Buryatia, Peskov noted.

"I would like to remind words of our president that the Internet is an absolutely free space and the freedom of the Internet should definitely be preserved. The Internet provides a lot of good. However, we should not keep a blind eye that the Internet also carries evil, which is sometimes manifested in our life in such an ugly and tragic way," Peskov said.

"Therefore, questions arise in this regard," he added responding to a request to clarify the Kremlin’s opinion, whether there is a systemic threat for Russian schoolchildren from the adverse impact in social media after school tragedies.

The press secretary refrained "from any substantive comments in this regard." Investigative action will definitely follow and it will not be proper to speak about anything before any conclusions have been made, Peskov added.