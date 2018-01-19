Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to shell out $2 mln to budget of UN Office of Counter-Terrorism

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 19, 12:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The UN Office of Counter-Terrorism was established in June 2017

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russia will make a voluntary contribution to the budget of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism in the amount of $ 2 mln and from 2019 it will be annually paying $ 500,000 to this structure, the Russian government said in a statement published on Friday at the official web portal of legal information.

Read also
Sergey Lavrov

Lavrov points to danger of chemical terrorism spreading beyond Middle East

"To adopt the proposal of the Russian Foreign Ministry coordinated with the Russian Finance Ministry on payment of a $ 2 mln lump-sum voluntary contribution to the budget of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism and from 2019 to set an annual voluntary contribution in the amount of $ 500,000 to the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism," the document says.

The Russian Finance Ministry and Foreign Ministry were ordered to include from 2019 the corresponding funds for payment of this voluntary contribution when forming a federal budget.

The UN Office of Counter-Terrorism was established in June 2017. Russian diplomat Vladimir Voronkov was appointed as Under-Secretary-General of the Office then. The new agency received the staff and resources of the Counter-Terrorism Implementation Task Force and the UN Counter Terrorism Centre, as well as part of resources from the Department of Political Affairs of the UN Secretariat.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy United Nations Fight against terrorism
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Thirty people who wished to run for presidency failed to show up in election commission
2
Russia not responsible for situation in Donbass — Kremlin
3
Turkey’s armed forces carry out strikes against Kurds’ positions in Syria’s Afrin — media
4
Putin takes icy plunge into waters of Lake Seliger
5
Mexico's Interjet refutes media reports it's 'cannibalizing' SSJ-100 planes
6
Nearly 1.8 mln people take part in Epiphany icy plunges in Russia
7
Transcontinental all-terrain vehicle expedition finishes in Russian Far East
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама