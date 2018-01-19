Russia to shell out $2 mln to budget of UN Office of Counter-Terrorism

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russia will make a voluntary contribution to the budget of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism in the amount of $ 2 mln and from 2019 it will be annually paying $ 500,000 to this structure, the Russian government said in a statement published on Friday at the official web portal of legal information.

"To adopt the proposal of the Russian Foreign Ministry coordinated with the Russian Finance Ministry on payment of a $ 2 mln lump-sum voluntary contribution to the budget of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism and from 2019 to set an annual voluntary contribution in the amount of $ 500,000 to the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism," the document says.

The Russian Finance Ministry and Foreign Ministry were ordered to include from 2019 the corresponding funds for payment of this voluntary contribution when forming a federal budget.

The UN Office of Counter-Terrorism was established in June 2017. Russian diplomat Vladimir Voronkov was appointed as Under-Secretary-General of the Office then. The new agency received the staff and resources of the Counter-Terrorism Implementation Task Force and the UN Counter Terrorism Centre, as well as part of resources from the Department of Political Affairs of the UN Secretariat.