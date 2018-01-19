Russian, Kazakhstani foreign ministers discuss UN Security Council agenda

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kazakhstani Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov have discussed issues on the current agenda of the UN Security Council, as well as bilateral relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported on Friday after a meeting that was held on January 18 on the sidelines of the UN Security Council meeting.

"The foreign ministers of the two countries discussed the current issues of Russian-Kazakhstani relations, as well as the current agenda of the UN Security Council," the ministry reported. It stressed that "the conversation passed in a warm and trust-based atmosphere, which is traditional for relations between Moscow and Astana."