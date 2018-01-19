Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian lawmaker calls for international anti-terror cooperation

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 19, 9:25 UTC+3 HANOI

The terror threat in the Pacific Rim is still high, a lawmaker says

HANOI, January 19. /TASS/. The terror threat in the Pacific Rim is still high, but certain advancements were made in this area recently, Chairman of the Federation Council Committee for Foreign Affairs Konstantin Kosachev said at Friday’s plenary meeting on political and security issues held in Hanoi at the 26th session of the Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum.

"Certain success was reached in this area recently. It mainly concerns addressing tasks in the fight against armed terror groups in Syria. It made it possible to withdraw the Russian troops to their home bases," the MP noted.

He stressed that the war on terror may be successful only in wide international cooperation. "It should be aimed at eliminating factors conducive to the spreading of terrorism, extremism and radicalism, including countering their ideology," Kosachev believes. It is important to involve civil society representatives, religious leaders, prominent media outlets and business and expert circles in this work, he said.

