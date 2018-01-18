Russian Politics & Diplomacy
US tries turning into conspiracy Russian diplomats’ regular bank transactions — ministry

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 18, 21:57 UTC+3

The statement comes after the BuzzFeed web portal made public confidential information on bank transactions of the Russian diplomatic missions in the United States

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Initiators of another anti-Russian provocation in Washington are trying to attach a status of conspiracy to regular bank transaction of the Russian Embassy in the United States, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Read also
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Moscow indignant US secret services publish information about Russian transactions

The statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry comes after the BuzzFeed web portal made public confidential information on bank transactions of the Russian diplomatic missions in the United States and some of the Embassy’s staff members.

"Even with the application of some manipulations, American Russophobes, who judge others by themselves, have nothing reprehensible to put against us since there is a lack of real facts," the statement said.

"This is why the initiators of another anti-Russian provocation are trying to attach a status of conspiracy to regular bank transactions on wages, diplomats’ transfers of money home to relatives after business trips and payments to construction companies for repairs," the ministry added.

