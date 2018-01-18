US tries turning into conspiracy Russian diplomats’ regular bank transactions — ministry

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Initiators of another anti-Russian provocation in Washington are trying to attach a status of conspiracy to regular bank transaction of the Russian Embassy in the United States, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry comes after the BuzzFeed web portal made public confidential information on bank transactions of the Russian diplomatic missions in the United States and some of the Embassy’s staff members.

"Even with the application of some manipulations, American Russophobes, who judge others by themselves, have nothing reprehensible to put against us since there is a lack of real facts," the statement said.

"This is why the initiators of another anti-Russian provocation are trying to attach a status of conspiracy to regular bank transactions on wages, diplomats’ transfers of money home to relatives after business trips and payments to construction companies for repairs," the ministry added.