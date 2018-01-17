Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Yabloko party candidate gathers necessary number of signatures for presidential race

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 17, 13:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian presidential election will be held on March 18, 2018

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The election headquarters of the Yabloko party’s founder Grigory Yavlinsky who was nominated for the Russian presidential election by the party has collected the necessary number of signatures for his registration as a candidate, but the signature collection process will continue.

"As of the morning of December 17, Grigory Yavlinsky’s headquarters has 105,000 signatures from 79 country’s regions," the Yabloko press service told TASS, reiterating that under law a candidate from a non-parliamentary party has to file from 100,000 to 105,000 signatures with the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC), with not more than 2,500 signatures per one region.

"Despite this, the collection process will continue until January 31; the headquarters plan to collect a total of about 150,000 signatures," the press service reported.

The signature collection process

The Russian presidential election will be held on March 18, 2018.

The representatives of parliamentary parties are freed from the obligation to collect signatures. The candidates from non-parliamentary parties have to collect at least 100,000 signatures, and self-nominated candidates, at least 300,000. CEC Secretary Maya Grishina told TASS that a self-nominated candidate may submit to the commission not more than 315,000 signatures and a party candidate, not more than 105,000. The CEC will check 60,000 signatures in support of each candidate.

