Court arrests instigators of knife fight at Russian school for two months

January 17, 12:00 UTC+3

The law stipulates that teenagers over 14 years of age should be sent to a pre-trial detention center for underage children in case they are arrested

© Maxim Kimerling/TASS

PERM, January 17. /TASS/. A court in the Russian city of Perm has arrested for two months the two teenagers who initiated a knife fight at a local school, which left 15 people injured, a source in the regional prosecutor general’s office told TASS.

"The court upheld investigators’ request," Senior Assistant Prosecutor Yulia Gainanova said. "Both teenagers have been arrested for two months," she added.

Read also

Knife fight at Russian school leaves 15 wounded

According to Gainanova, their condition does not allow law enforcers to take the two to a pre-trial detention center. "They will remain in hospital until doctors announce that there is no danger to their health," the senior assistant prosecutor noted.

Two court hearings concerning investigators’ request took place at the city hospital where the teenagers are being treated. There were two court hearings as the two are in different wards.

According to earlier reports, on January 15, a knife fight occurred at a Perm school between two teenagers, a pupil and a former student. The incident left 15 people injured, 12 of them were taken to hospital. A criminal case was initiated under Articles 30.3 and 105.2 of the Russian Criminal Code (attempted murder of two or more people).

The law stipulates that teenagers over 14 years of age should be sent to a pre-trial detention center for underage children in case they are arrested. In Russia, the age of criminal responsibility concerning crimes such as willful killing, attempted murder and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm is 14 years. According to lawyers, the instigators of the knife fight may face up to ten years in prison.

