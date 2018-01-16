Lavrov, Zarif discuss Syrian settlement, Iranian nuclear deal over phone

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed in a phone call on Tuesday the Syrian settlement and the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The sides exchanged views on a number of vital international issues, in particular the Syrian settlement in the context of holding the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi and also the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program," the ministry said.

The foreign ministers also discussed the drafting of the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea. The document is expected to be signed at the upcoming 5th Caspian summit in Kazakhstan.