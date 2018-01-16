Russian PM Medvedev says risks of terrorist use of cyberweapons soar

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. With progress in science and engineering the risks terrorists may use cyber weapons grow manifold, which requires all countries around the world should better coordinate their efforts to ensure digital security, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev told the Gaidar Forum in Moscow on Tuesday.

He believes that the growing complexity of information systems is fraught with the risk minor mishaps may develop into a major disruption, as well as with the risk of cybercrimes and vulnerabilities to hostile actions.

"In contrast to combat aircraft, submarines and even nuclear weapons cyber weapons do not require a large industrial base. This means that the risk of them being used by terrorist organizations grows manifold," Medvedev said.

"Therefore it is nakedly clear that all countries should exert far greater efforts for ensuring security in the digital space and maintain tighter coordination," Medvedev said.