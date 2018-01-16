Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Leader of Working Russia leftist movement Viktor Anpilov dies of stroke

January 16, 5:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW

He was 72

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Leader of Russia’s leftist movement Trudovaya Rossia, or Working Russia, has died of a blood stroke at the age of 72, Darya Mitina, a former member of the Russian State Duma lower parliament house, told TASS on Monday.

"On January 13, Anpilov was on his way to a meeting of [Communist candidate for Russian president Pavel] Grudinin with his proxies when he had a massive stroke. He died several hours ago after spending three days in a state of coma at hospital," she said.

