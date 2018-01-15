Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin’s campaign website up and running

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 15, 16:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin will be running in the coming presidential election scheduled for March 18, 2018, which will be his fourth, as an independent candidate this time

© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. The campaign website of Russian President Vladimir Putin who will be running for the nation’s highest office as an independent candidate this coming March got started at putin2018.ru.

According to Elena Shmeleva, co-chair of Putin’s campaign office, plans are to make this website as informative and convenient as possible.

Read also

Russia kicks off presidential campaign trail

"We want it to contain a lot of factual information related to the current projects and those projects Vladimir Putin was involved in," she said. "We are also planning to post information on the authorized agents."

Incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin will be running in the coming presidential election scheduled for March 18, 2018, which will be his fourth, as an independent candidate this time. To be registered as a contender, he needs to collect at least 300,000 citizens’ signatures. The drive to collect signatures kicked off on January 5.

According to Andrey Kondrashov, a spokesman for Putin’s election team, over 711,000 signatures have been collected as of the morning of January 15.

Although a presidential contender needs to submit no more than 315,000 signatures to the Central Election Commission for verification, the election team promised that the signature collection drive would be continued so that all those willing could express their support for Putin.

