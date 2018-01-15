Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Philippines

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 15, 14:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, more than 80 tonnes of humanitarian aid would be delivered to the Philippines by the end of this month

1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry has handed over to the Philippines another batch of humanitarian aid, which had been sent there under instructions issued by the Russian government, the ministry’s press service informed TASS.

"An official ceremony of handing over Russia’s humanitarian aid whose delivery was organized by the Russian Emergencies Ministry, took place in the Philippines today. The cargo with a total weight of 415 tonnes has been delivered to the Philippines by sea," the ministry’s spokesman said, adding that the humanitarian cargo included food and lumber.

According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, more than 80 tonnes of humanitarian aid would be delivered to the Philippines by the end of this month.

