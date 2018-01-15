Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Nearly three-quarters of Russia’s voters ready to cast ballots for Putin — poll

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 15, 14:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s voter turnout is expected to reach 67%, according to the survey

© Donat Sorokin/TASS

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Almost 74% of Russians are ready to vote for incumbent President Vladimir Putin in the election, according to a survey by All-Russia Public Opinion Research Center published two months before the polls.

During the survey conducted over January 8-10, the respondents were asked to indicate whom they would support if the presidential election was held this Sunday.

Putin’s 2017 trust rating hits record-high in December — poll

Some 7.2% of Russians said they would vote for the Communist Party’s candidate Pavel Grudinin, and another 4.7% respondents said they would support leader of the Liberal Democratic Party Vladimir Zhirinovsky.

Ksenia Sobchak, 36, Russian socialite and TV host, and the candidate of the Civil Initiative party, would have gotten the support of 1% of Russians, while the Yabloko party’s founder Grigory Yavlinsky and business ombudsman and the candidate of the Party of Growth Boris Titov, would receive 0.6% and 0.3% of the vote, respectively, the pollster said.

The number of Russians, who would vote for Putin, is higher among those who definitely plan to go to the polls. That number came to 81.1%.

At the moment, Russia’s voter turnout is expected to reach 67%, according to the survey.

Some 89.8% of respondents said they would definitely not vote for Sobchak, who currently tops the so-called "anti-rating." The TV socialite is followed by Yavlinsky (44.8%), Zhirinovsky (44.6%), Titov (28.9%) and Grudinin (28.2%).

The nation’s leading polling agency conducted surveys based on daily phone interviews with 1,000 respondents. The margin of error does not exceed 1.8%

