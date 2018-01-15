Russian top diplomat to hold news conference for Russian and foreign media

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a large news conference on the results of the activity of Russian diplomacy in 2017 on Monday.

According to the Foreign Ministry, representatives from both Russian and foreign media outlets were invited to the ministry’s press center located in its main building. The conference is due to start at 10:00 Moscow time.

The minister will answer thorny questions concerning Russia’s relations with the US, NATO and the EU, settlement in Ukraine, the situation in Syria, the Middle East countries and on the Korean Peninsula. The conference is expected to cover modern challenges and threats, war on terror and cyber security.

"There will be an online broadcasting at the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website in the Video section in Russian, English and French, as well as in the Periscope, Facebook and VKontakte social networks," the ministry pointed out.