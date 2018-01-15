Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian top diplomat to hold news conference for Russian and foreign media

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 15, 4:24 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Sergey Lavrov will answer thorny questions concerning Russia’s relations with the US, NATO and the EU, settlement in Ukraine, the situation in Syria and on the Korean Peninsula

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a large news conference on the results of the activity of Russian diplomacy in 2017 on Monday.

According to the Foreign Ministry, representatives from both Russian and foreign media outlets were invited to the ministry’s press center located in its main building. The conference is due to start at 10:00 Moscow time.

The minister will answer thorny questions concerning Russia’s relations with the US, NATO and the EU, settlement in Ukraine, the situation in Syria, the Middle East countries and on the Korean Peninsula. The conference is expected to cover modern challenges and threats, war on terror and cyber security.

"There will be an online broadcasting at the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website in the Video section in Russian, English and French, as well as in the Periscope, Facebook and VKontakte social networks," the ministry pointed out.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian military eliminates militants who shelled Hmeymim airbase December 31
2
Chances for direct talks between Palestine and Israel slim, Russia's top diplomat says
3
Russia calls Vancouver meeting on North Korea 'destructive'
4
Lavrov slams US statements on Iran nuclear deal
5
Masked intruders attack school in Urals
6
Russian specialists on way back to Argentine missing sub search area — Argentine Navy
7
Russia's top diplomat says US not interested in keeping Syria's territorial integrity
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама