Russian ambassador to US raises issue of resumption of 2+2 ministerial talks

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 14, 21:02 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

According to Anatoly Antonov, the Russian side earlier invited the US side to "set up a cyber security group"

WASHINGTON, January 14. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Saturday commenting on his recent meeting with US Ambassador to Moscow Jon Huntsman that he had raised the issue of resuming bilateral contacts at various levels, including meetings between the two countries’ foreign and defense ministers, or the so-called 2+2 format.

"Speaking with Huntsman, I raised the issue of the resumption of contacts between our countries at various levels. And about a possible meeting between the defense ministers and the 2+2 format (involving the two countries’ foreign and defense ministers - TASS)," Antonov said at a reception at his residence on the occasion of the Day of the Russian Press.

According to the Russian ambassador, the Russian side earlier invited the US side to "set up a cyber security group." Moreover, "we suggested contacts between the parliaments be resumed. It is very important," he added.

No meetings between the Russian and US defense ministers have been held over the past several years. The last Russia-US ministerial meeting in the 2+2 format was held in August 2013 in Washington.

