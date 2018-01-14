Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Investigative Committee opens cases over rehabilitation of Nazism in Ukraine

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 14, 20:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin said that "we cannot stay indifferent" to desecration of the symbols dedicated to anti-Nazi efforts and victims of Nazism

Share
1 pages in this article
Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin

Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin

© ITAR-TASS/Zurab Javakhadze

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a number of criminal cases on charges of rehabilitation of Nazism in Ukraine, chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin said in an interview with the Rossiiskaya Gazeta daily.

"We cannot stay indifferent to numerous cases of desecration of sculptural and architectural structures dedicated to anti-Nazi efforts and victims of Nazism, as well as desecration of the symbols of Russia’s military glory in Ukraine," he said. "I think you remember what Ukrainian nationalists did to such monuments in the town of Glinyany in the Lvov region, in Novomoskovsk in the Dnepropetrovsk region. The Investigative Committee opened criminal cases under article Rehabilitation of Nazism of our Criminal Code. These crimes are being probed into."

Article 354.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (Rehabilitation of Nazism) was introduced in May 2014. It envisages punishment for denial of the facts and approval of crimes established by the Nuremberg Trials verdict, and for dissemination of untrue information about the former Soviet Union’s activities during World War II. These charges carry a punishment from a fine to a prison term of up to three years, and up to five years behind bars in case of malfeasance or dissemination of false information via the mass media. The article also provides for punishment for desecration of Russian military glory symbols.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian military eliminates militants who shelled Hmeymim airbase December 31
2
Russia’s Investigative Committee opens cases over rehabilitation of Nazism in Ukraine
3
Hungarian PM criticizes EU policy towards Russia
4
Mexican politician says no proof of Russia’s election meddling
5
Gorbachev calls on nuclear powers not to forget about obligations under NPT
6
Russia, China to join efforts for solving North Korea crisis - Russia’s foreign ministry
7
Russian pilots to practice landing on highway during military drills
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама