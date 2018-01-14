8 people put on int’l wanted list for attacks on Russian diplomatic missions in Ukraine

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Eight people have been put by Russia on the international wanted list for attacks on the Russian embassy and consulate general in Ukraine, chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin said in an interview with the Rossiiskaya Gazeta daily.

"We have taken a range of investigative and active search measures and identified concrete persons who committed these crimes. Eight Ukrainian nationals have been put on the international wanted list," he said.

The Investigative Committee earlier initiated criminal cases on charges of attacks on the buildings of the Russian diplomatic missions, which are protected by international law, and desecration of the Russian flags during the attacks on the Russian embassy in Kiev in 2014 and the consulate general in Lvov in 2016.