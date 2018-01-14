Russian political analyst denied entry to EU at Poland’s request

BERLIN, January 14. /TASS/. Russia political analyst and journalist Oleg Bondarenko told TASS on Sunday he had been stopped at the passport control desk upon arrival at Berlin’s Tegel Airport as he had been denied entry to the European Union at Poland’s request.

"I have been banned from entering countries of the European Union at Poland’s request and without explaining why. The ban is in effect for three years," he said, adding he had arrived in Germany at an invitation from Germany’s Left Party to take part in a political event.

"Now I will be convoyed to another Berlin’s airport, Schoenefeld, from where I will take a plane to Moscow," Bondarenko said.

In his words, he has no idea why Poland had requested such ban. "I visited Poland three years ago and has written nothing about that country in the recent time," he said.

Bondarenko is director of the Progressive Policy Fund and contributes to a number of Russian mass media outlets as columnist.