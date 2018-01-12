Moscow believes London may impose elements of censorship on internet

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. The last hearings in the British parliament on social networks show that this country’s authorities may impose elements of censorship in this area, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"The countries of western democracy continue to tighten control over social media. So, in December last year the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee at the UK Parliament held regular hearings on the problem of fake news and misinformation in social media, as well as influence over social life in the western countries," Zakharova said. "Serious dissatisfaction voiced during the hearings concerned the fact that the companies that run social networks remove the so-called ‘unsuitable content’ too slowly and are too independent."

"We’ve got a feeling that by organizing such hearings the British parliamentary members are paving the way for imposing elements of censorship on the internet," the diplomat noted. "It is quite possible that this country’s authorities may opt for strict legislative solutions to tighten control over social media. They already have an example to follow: this is Germany, in which a law strengthening legal discipline in social media came into force on January 1."