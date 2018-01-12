Russian Politics & Diplomacy
The biography of presidential candidate Pavel Grudinin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 12, 15:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On January 12, 2018, the Central Election Commission registered Pavel Grudinin nominated by the Communist Party of the Russian Federation as a candidate for Russia’s president

Pavel Grudinin

Pavel Grudinin

© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. On January 12, 2018, the Central Election Commission registered Pavel Grudinin nominated by the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF) as a candidate for Russia’s president at the March 18 elections.

Pavel Grudinin was born on October 20, 1960 in Moscow.

In 1982, he graduated from the engineering and economic department of the Moscow Institute of Agricultural Engineers (currently, part of the Russian State Agrarian University - the Timiryazev Moscow Agricultural Academy) with a degree in mechanical engineering.

RUSSIAN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION 2018
© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

Four parties expected to designate presidential candidates soon - Election Commission

Embassy slams US attempts to exert pressure on Russia amid upcoming polls as unacceptable

Putin’s campaign headquarters to start work soon — Kremlin

In 2001, he graduated by correspondence from the Russian Academy of Public Administration under the President of Russia (currently, the Russian Presidential Academy of the National Economy and Public Administration).

From 1982 to 1989, he worked as head of the mechanical workshops at the Lenin State Farm (the Lenin district of the Moscow Region).

In 1990-1995, he held the position of a deputy director for commerce at the Lenin State Farm.

Since 1995, he has been director of the Lenin State Farm closed joint stock company (elected at a general shareholders’ meeting). Pavel Grudinin holds 42.87% of the company’s stock.

In 1997-2011, he was deputy of the Moscow Region legislature.

In 2000, Pavel Grudinin was a proxy for presidential candidate Vladimir Putin. Until 2010, he was a member of the United Russia party.

Grudinin is a supporter of the KPRF (although he is not a party member).

On December 23, 2017, the 17th congress of the KPRF nominated Pavel Grudinin as a candidate for Russia’s president at the March 18, 2018 elections (303 delegates of the congress voted for his candidacy, with eleven votes cast against his nomination). KPRF leader Gennady Zyuganov has become the head of Grudinin’s presidential campaign headquarters.

A member of the Expert Council under the Russian Government since August 2012.

A member of the management board of the National Union of Milk Producers (since February 2015). A deputy chairman of the Russian Chamber of Industry and Commerce for agribusiness development (since 2011), a member of the Public Council under the Agriculture Ministry of Russia (since 2016).

A merited worker of Russian agribusiness (2001).

In 2005, Pavel Grudinin became with winner of the All-Russian ‘Manager of the Year’ Contest in the ‘agribusiness’ category and in 2010 he won the ‘2010 Best Manager’ national award.

He is married with two sons and two daughters.

Russian presidential election 2018
