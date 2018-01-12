Russia's top diplomat to take part in UNSC meetings in New York

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit New York on January 18-19 in order to take part in the UN Security Council’s meetings on Afghanistan and the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"On January 18-19, the Russian top diplomat will visit New York in order to participate in two high level meetings, called by Kazakhstan, the current chair of the United Nations Security Council," she said. "The first meeting will be dedicated to the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, while the second one will address regional partnership in Afghanistan and Central Asia," Zakharova added.

According to her, while in New York, Lavrov will also hold a meeting with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

