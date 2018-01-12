Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's top diplomat to take part in UNSC meetings in New York

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 12, 13:18 UTC+3

While in New York, Lavrov will also hold a meeting with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit New York on January 18-19 in order to take part in the UN Security Council’s meetings on Afghanistan and the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"On January 18-19, the Russian top diplomat will visit New York in order to participate in two high level meetings, called by Kazakhstan, the current chair of the United Nations Security Council," she said. "The first meeting will be dedicated to the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, while the second one will address regional partnership in Afghanistan and Central Asia," Zakharova added.

According to her, while in New York, Lavrov will also hold a meeting with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

"Lavrov is also scheduled to meet with UN Secretary General Mr Guterres," the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian military eliminates militants who shelled Hmeymim airbase December 31
2
Russia developing next-generation heavy flame-thrower
3
Putin slams drone attack on Russian base in Syria as provocation
4
Diplomat points out UK reporters ordered to smear Russia ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup
5
Russian pilots to practice landing on highway during military drills
6
Russian ice hockey team set for gold at 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang
7
Drones that attacked Russian facilities in Syria followed pre-programed route — expert
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама