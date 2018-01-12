Kremlin confirms Putin’s past meeting with Ukrainian politician Medvedchuk

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin did hold a meeting with Viktor Medvedchuk, the leader of the Ukrainian Choice movement and Kiev’s representative to the humanitarian subgroup of the Contact Group on resolving the situation in Donbass, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, declining to elaborate when the meeting had taking place.

"I can only confirm that there was such a meeting," Peskov said.

"You know, Medvedchuk tackles humanitarian issues, he is authorized to address them, he is one of those who initiated and conducted the recent prisoner exchange, he discussed this issue with the Russian president many times. This is all I can say," the Russian presidential spokesman noted.