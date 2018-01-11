Putin says rumors about Russia’s alleged meddling in Italy elections is provocation

MOSCOW, January 11./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia is not going to meddle in the elections in Italy, dubbing these rumors as a provocation masterminded from outside.

"It’s incredible that we might meddle in somebody’s elections, including in Italy," Putin said as he met with the leadership of the Russian printed media and news agencies. "As relations with Italy as a state are way more dear to us," he went on to say. "And we see no point in it, as we know that no matter what forces rise to power in Italy, it has a national political consensus on the development of relations with Russia - on the whole we are confident that Russian-Italian relations will be developing positively," he said.

Putin sees these rumors as "a provocation aimed at just one thing - to undermine this national consensus on the development of inter-state relations". "This is done purposefully, to wreck the level of relations that has been achieved, this is being done from outside, and not inside Italy itself," Putin said.