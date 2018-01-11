Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin dismisses allegations of Trump's collusion with Russia as 'utter rubbish'

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 11, 20:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW

President Trump's political opponents are using Russia's alleged interference as a ploy for intimidating Trump with the prospects of impeachment, according to Putin

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. All the accusations regarding Russia's alleged interference in the US election and the Trump team's collusion with Moscow during the 2016 election race are little more than utter rubbish, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at a meeting with the editors-in-chief of printed media and news agencies when he was asked if there was still some hope left for bringing the Russian-US relations back to normal.

He said President Trump's political opponents back at home were using Russia's alleged interference as a ploy for intimidating Trump with the prospects of impeachment.

"I'd like to say once again this is utter rubbish," Putin said. "There were no collusions and no interference on our part. I'd like to stress once again and to express the hope that the internal poitical squabbling will come to an end over there sooner or later and conditions for bringing our relations back to normal will arise."

