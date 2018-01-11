Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin: Numerous presidential contenders breathe fresh air into debates

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 11, 19:49 UTC+3

It provides people with an opportunity to discuss the country’s issues and ways to resolve them proposed by various people, the president said

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. A large number of presidential contenders is a normal thing and breathes fresh are into debates, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with heads of the country’s printed media and news agencies.

Everything you need to know about presidential election in Russia

When asked about his view on the large number of contenders seeking to stand in the upcoming presidential election, he said that "it seems to me that it is a normal and good thing." "The pre-election period is always hard for the society but a good thing about it is that it provides people with an opportunity to discuss the country’s issues and ways to resolve them proposed by various people. That’s useful, it breathes fresh air into debates and sharpens them," Putin said.

The Russian leader added that "the main thing is that everything goes in accordance with the law and moral norms. This is why I welcome it, I am happy to hear interesting, scrumptious and useful ideas concerning the country’s development," the president concluded.

Topics
Russian presidential election 2018
Persons
Vladimir Putin
