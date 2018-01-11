Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Election Commission expects 25% of Russians living abroad to vote in presidential election

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 11, 15:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Nearly 1.9 mln Russians are currently registered by the country’s consulates across the world, according to the Central Election Commission's member

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Russia's Central Election Commission (CEC) expects that no more than 25 to 28% of Russians living abroad will cast their ballots in the upcoming presidential election, CEC member Vasily Likhachev said at a meeting of the State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee on Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

"Around 25% of Russians residing abroad voted in the 2012 [presidential] election," he pointed out. "I have a feeling that we will reach the same numbers, about 25 to 28%, it is the best we can hope for," Likhachev added.

According to the CEC member, nearly 1.9 mln Russians are currently registered by the country’s consulates across the world.

Media reports said earlier that around 360 polling stations would be set up abroad in order to organize voting in the Russian presidential election.

He pointed out that "psychological" reasons may negatively affect the voter turnout in foreign countries, particularly referring to "the pressure exerted by the media and the sentiment spread by them, as well as some actions towards Russian nationals."

The presidential election in Russia is scheduled to be held on March 18.

Russian presidential election 2018
Реклама