Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

PACE observers will not be invited to Russian presidential election, MP says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 11, 14:18 UTC+3

Russia is not participating in the PACE operation for the third year in a row, Leonid Slutsky noted

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. The Russian side will not invite observers from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) for the Russian presidential election in 2018, head of the State Duma Committee for Foreign Affairs Leonid Slutsky told TASS.

"We won’t invite the PACE observers [to the Russian presidential election,]" Slutsky reported. "In conditions when Russia is not participating in the PACE operation for the third year in a row, it is doubtable whether the issue of observers should be placed for discussion at all," he said.

Read also

Russia won’t attend PACE January session

As for inviting observers from other international structures, in particular such as the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights and the Interparliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States, "the lists are still being formed," Slutsky added.

State Duma Vice Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy, who is supervising international activity in the lower chamber of parliament, earlier told TASS that Russia would not send its delegation to the PACE session in January, because no amendments protecting the rights of national delegations from discrimination had been introduced to the assembly’s regulation.

According to the law on the Russian presidential election, the incumbent head of state, the Federation Council, the State Duma, the Russian government and the Russian Central Election Commission may send invitations to foreign observers following the publication of a decision settling the election day.

The Russian presidential election will be held on March 18, 2018.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
PACE Russian presidential election 2018
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says Russia ready to return to Ukraine dozens of naval ships, warplanes
2
General Staff reveals details of drones that attacked Russian bases in Syria
3
Putin slams drone attack on Russian base in Syria as provocation
4
Russian hockey players will perform at 2018 Olympics in uniforms with OAR logo
5
Drones that attacked Russian facilities in Syria followed pre-programed route — expert
6
Gorbachev calls on nuclear powers not to forget about obligations under NPT
7
Digital radar goes on combat duty in central Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама