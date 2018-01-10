Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Co-chairs of Putin’s election team named

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 10, 18:18 UTC+3

Russia’s presidential election is due on March 18, 2018

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

More than 83% of Russian voters to support Putin as president — poll

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Three co-chairs of Vladimir Putin’s presidential election team have been named. They are Yelena Shmelyova, head of the educational center for gifted children Sirius, Sergey Kogogin, the CEO of truck manufacturer Kamaz, and Aleksandr Rumyantsev, head of the Dmitry Rogachyov medical center, member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the election team’s spokesman Andrey Kondrashov told the media on Wednesday.

All members of the election team, including its co-chairs, will have the status of unpaid volunteers. Russia’s presidential election is due on March 18, 2018.

Rumyantsev said the co-chairs had presented to Putin the first part of his electioneering agents’ list containing 264 names. The list has changed greatly since the 2012 election.

Each candidate is empowered to have up to 600 electioneering agents. During the previous campaign Putin had 499 electioneering agents.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian presidential election 2018
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Recurring snowfalls in Sahara Desert verify global warming, says top Russian meteorologist
2
Defense Ministry: US plane spotted near Hmeymim during terror attack on Russian facilities
3
Reports of 31 drones attacking Russian facilities in Syria untrue, says defense official
4
Russia to stand up for viability of Iran nuclear deal — Lavrov
5
Chief of Russia’s General Staff discusses Syria with US counterpart
6
UAV attack causes no damage to Russian military facilities in Syria
7
Rosatom keeps uranium mining flat at 3,000 tonnes in 2017
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама