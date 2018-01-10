Co-chairs of Putin’s election team named

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Three co-chairs of Vladimir Putin’s presidential election team have been named. They are Yelena Shmelyova, head of the educational center for gifted children Sirius, Sergey Kogogin, the CEO of truck manufacturer Kamaz, and Aleksandr Rumyantsev, head of the Dmitry Rogachyov medical center, member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the election team’s spokesman Andrey Kondrashov told the media on Wednesday.

All members of the election team, including its co-chairs, will have the status of unpaid volunteers. Russia’s presidential election is due on March 18, 2018.

Rumyantsev said the co-chairs had presented to Putin the first part of his electioneering agents’ list containing 264 names. The list has changed greatly since the 2012 election.

Each candidate is empowered to have up to 600 electioneering agents. During the previous campaign Putin had 499 electioneering agents.