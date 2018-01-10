Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Foreign Ministry comments on Yemeni crisis

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 10, 16:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The situation in Yemen should be resolved peacefully, the ministry stresses

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The situation in Yemen should be resolved peacefully, while the interests of all political forces active in the country need to be taken into consideration, the Russian Foreign Ministry said following a meeting between Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Yemen’s Ambassador to Moscow Ahmed Salem al-Wahishi.

Read also
Rally in Sanaa after killing of Yemen's ex-President Ali Abdullah Saleh

Russian embassy suspends activity in Yemen

According to the ministry, the meeting was initiated by the Yemeni ambassador. The parties "thoroughly discussed the political, military and humanitarian situation in Yemen, focusing on the need to quickly resolve the ongoing armed conflict using peaceful means, particularly arranging an inclusive national dialogue, and ensuring respect for the interests of all the leading political forces of the country."

The war between Yemen’s government, recognized by the global community, and the Houthi rebels has been raging since August 2014. The conflict entered an active phase when a Saudi-led coalition invaded the country. Saudi Arabia, supported by the air forces of Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, is involved in a military operation against the rebels. Egypt, Jordan, Morocco and Sudan are also part of the coalition.

Tensions rose on November 29, 2017, when fierce fighting broke out in the country’s capital of Sana’a, fueled by the Houthis’ attempts to seize a number of facilities controlled by supporters of former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh. On December 2, the ex-president renounced his alliance with the Houthis and was killed by rebels on December 4.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Recurring snowfalls in Sahara Desert verify global warming, says top Russian meteorologist
2
Defense Ministry: US plane spotted near Hmeymim during terror attack on Russian facilities
3
Reports of 31 drones attacking Russian facilities in Syria untrue, says defense official
4
Russia to stand up for viability of Iran nuclear deal — Lavrov
5
Chief of Russia’s General Staff discusses Syria with US counterpart
6
UAV attack causes no damage to Russian military facilities in Syria
7
Rosatom keeps uranium mining flat at 3,000 tonnes in 2017
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама