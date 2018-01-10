Russian Foreign Ministry comments on Yemeni crisis

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The situation in Yemen should be resolved peacefully, while the interests of all political forces active in the country need to be taken into consideration, the Russian Foreign Ministry said following a meeting between Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Yemen’s Ambassador to Moscow Ahmed Salem al-Wahishi.

According to the ministry, the meeting was initiated by the Yemeni ambassador. The parties "thoroughly discussed the political, military and humanitarian situation in Yemen, focusing on the need to quickly resolve the ongoing armed conflict using peaceful means, particularly arranging an inclusive national dialogue, and ensuring respect for the interests of all the leading political forces of the country."

The war between Yemen’s government, recognized by the global community, and the Houthi rebels has been raging since August 2014. The conflict entered an active phase when a Saudi-led coalition invaded the country. Saudi Arabia, supported by the air forces of Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, is involved in a military operation against the rebels. Egypt, Jordan, Morocco and Sudan are also part of the coalition.

Tensions rose on November 29, 2017, when fierce fighting broke out in the country’s capital of Sana’a, fueled by the Houthis’ attempts to seize a number of facilities controlled by supporters of former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh. On December 2, the ex-president renounced his alliance with the Houthis and was killed by rebels on December 4.