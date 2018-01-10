Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Syrian forum in Sochi aimed at supporting UN-sponsored Geneva talks — Russia’s UN envoy

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 10, 8:32 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

Moscow has repeatedly stressed that the National Dialogue Congress "is not an alternative" to the Geneva process as the Syrian opposition assumes

Share
1 pages in this article

UNITED NATIONS, January 10. /TASS/. The Syrian National Dialogue Congress to be held in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi on January 29-30 is not an isolated event and is aimed at supporting the UN-sponsored intra-Syrian talks in Geneva, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Tuesday.

He also expressed hope the UN representatives would attend the forum in Sochi. "We assume it is in the interests of the United Nations to participate since [the forum in - TASS] Sochi is not an isolated event, and should contribute to the UN-sponsored process," the diplomat said.

Read also
Hmeymim air base in Syria

Kremlin comments on drone attack against Russian base in Syria

According to Nebenzya, Moscow has repeatedly stressed that the National Dialogue Congress "is not an alternative" to the Geneva process as the Syrian opposition assumes. "We are telling it to all, from Secretary-General [of the UN Antonio Guterres] to [his Special Envoy for Syria] Staffan de Mistura, to all participants [of Geneva talks], Syrian government and opposition and other member-states," he said, adding that the goal of the upcoming forum is to "enhance the UN-sponsored process in Geneva aimed at political settlement in Syria."

She Syrian ceasefire guarantor nations, namely Russia, Iran and Turkey, reached an agreement to organize a Syrian national dialogue congress in Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi on January 29-30 on December 22, 2017 at a regular international meeting on Syria in Kazakhstan’s capital city Astana. The congress is expected to focus on Syria’s new constitution and UN-monitored elections on its basis. In the end of December, around 40 armed groups headed by the so-called Free Syrian Army (FSA) refused to delegate their representatives to the congress in Sochi if it avoids discussions of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s future. HNC has been insisting on Assad’s resignation at the beginning of the transition period, which was the reason for the failure of the eighth round on intra-Syrian talks in Geneva.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Recurring snowfalls in Sahara Desert verify global warming, says top Russian meteorologist
2
Defense Ministry: US plane spotted near Hmeymim during terror attack on Russian facilities
3
Reports of 31 drones attacking Russian facilities in Syria untrue, says defense official
4
Russia to stand up for viability of Iran nuclear deal — Lavrov
5
Chief of Russia’s General Staff discusses Syria with US counterpart
6
UAV attack causes no damage to Russian military facilities in Syria
7
Rosatom keeps uranium mining flat at 3,000 tonnes in 2017
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама