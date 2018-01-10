US National Security adviser speaks for cooperation with Moscow over Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS, January 10. /TASS/. US National Security Adviser Herbert McMaster has taken a stand for cooperation with Moscow regarding Afghanistan, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Tuesday.

According to Nebenzya, McMaster had a meeting with the Security Council members on January 10. "He briefed us on Afghanistan, which was very useful," the Russian diplomat said.

"He mentioned that it is necessary for Russia and US to cooperate on Afghanistan, which is an issue we can establish cooperation in. I fully agreed, saying that President Putin thanked Americans for presence in Afghanistan and their efforts during his annual press conference in December, and stressed the need to cooperate regarding the issue," Nebenzya said following the meeting with McMaster.