Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US National Security adviser speaks for cooperation with Moscow over Afghanistan

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 10, 7:53 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

According to Russian diplomat, McMaster had a meeting with the Security Council members on January 10

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Russian security chief says economic development key to Afghanistan overcoming woes

UNITED NATIONS, January 10. /TASS/. US National Security Adviser Herbert McMaster has taken a stand for cooperation with Moscow regarding Afghanistan, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Tuesday.

According to Nebenzya, McMaster had a meeting with the Security Council members on January 10. "He briefed us on Afghanistan, which was very useful," the Russian diplomat said.

"He mentioned that it is necessary for Russia and US to cooperate on Afghanistan, which is an issue we can establish cooperation in. I fully agreed, saying that President Putin thanked Americans for presence in Afghanistan and their efforts during his annual press conference in December, and stressed the need to cooperate regarding the issue," Nebenzya said following the meeting with McMaster.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Defense Ministry: US plane spotted near Hmeymim during terror attack on Russian facilities
2
Turkey summons Russian ambassador over ceasefire violation in Syria’s Idlib — source
3
Drones attacking Russian bases in Syria launched from Idlib de-escalation zone
4
Embassy slams US attempts to exert pressure on Russia amid upcoming polls as unacceptable
5
Russia has adjusted to current oil price, economic growth expected at 1.8% in 2018-2020
6
Experts: Militants may use explosive-stuffed boats to attack Russian warships in Syria
7
Kremlin comments on drone attack against Russian base in Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама