Putin’s campaign headquarters to start work soon — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. The campaign headquarters of Russian presidential candidate Vladimir Putin will start working soon, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"I think this will happen soon," Peskov said answering a question when the campaign headquarters will start its work.

Earlier, Russia’s Central Election Commission published information that some 400 million rubles ($7 mln) had been transferred to Putin’s special election account, including by the United Russia party (28 mln rubles) and a number of regional funds.

According to the CEC press service, a total of 13 presidential candidates have opened their election accounts.

Russia’s presidential election will be held on March 18, 2018.