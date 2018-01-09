Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin’s campaign headquarters to start work soon — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 09, 11:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s presidential election will be held on March 18

© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. The campaign headquarters of Russian presidential candidate Vladimir Putin will start working soon, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

Everything you need to know about presidential election in Russia

"I think this will happen soon," Peskov said answering a question when the campaign headquarters will start its work.

Earlier, Russia’s Central Election Commission published information that some 400 million rubles ($7 mln) had been transferred to Putin’s special election account, including by the United Russia party (28 mln rubles) and a number of regional funds.

According to the CEC press service, a total of 13 presidential candidates have opened their election accounts.

Russia’s presidential election will be held on March 18, 2018.

Russian presidential election 2018
