Arrival of US destroyer in Ukraine’s major port posing no risk for Russia - Russian MP

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Arrival of a U.S. destroyer in the Odessa port does not pose any risk for Russia and the situation is under control, Frants Klintsevich, first deputy chairman of defense and security committee in the upper house of Russian parliament, told reporters on Monday.

"It’s clear that the arrival of the U.S. destroyer in the port of Odessa doesn’t pose any danger for this country," he said. "The situation is fully under control and any accidents are firmly ruled out."

Klintsevich admitted, however, that the destroyer Carney DDG64’s visit to Ukraine was an irritating factor.

"Someone is doing everything to push Russia off balance," his press service quoted him. "The goal of the visit - the strengthening of interoperability and naval capability of NATO allies and partners - sounds absolutely flaunting."

The Ukrainian regime obviously views the visit of the U.S. naval ship as a show of solidarity with its own course, "[…] but why does the U.S. need it considering the fact the U.S. - Russian relations can hardly degenerate any further?"

The Navy also claimed that the ship had entered the Black Sea "[…] to demonstrate the U.S. commitment to the collective defense of the Black Sea. This naval operation is in support of allies in eastern Europe and falls under Operation Atlantic Resolve."

"Carney, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting a routine patrol to support U.S. national security interests in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations," the press release said.

The ship called into the port of Odessa the previous time in July 2017 when it took part in the Sea Breeze 2017 wargames.