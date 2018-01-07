Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Idea of recognizing Ukraine’s Soviet Union period as ‘occupation’ senseless - Russian MP

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 07, 19:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the Russian lawmaker Frants Klintesevich, the initiative to codify by law that present-day Ukraine is successor to the Ukrainian People’s Republic is beyond understanding

Share
1 pages in this article
Frants Klintesevich

Frants Klintesevich

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. The idea of recognizing the entire period when Ukraine was part of the former Soviet Union as a period of occupation is absurd as it reveals complete ignorance as far as the knowledge of history is concerned, a senior Russian lawmaker said on Sunday.

"People of the older generation won’t take this bait: they remember only too well that back then people in Ukraine lived better, wealthier than in Russia. As a matter of fact, it could be said about all other Soviet republics. Russia was literally sacrificing its interests to ensure good living standards to other nationalities," Frants Klintesevich, the first deputy chairman of the defence and security committee of Russia’s Federation Council upper parliament house, told journalists commenting on a corresponding initiative advanced by director of Ukraine’s Institute of National Memory, Vladimir Vyatrovich. "Then, who is an occupant?"

According to the Russian lawmaker, Vyatrovich’s initiative to codify by law that present-day Ukraine is successor to the Ukrainian People’s Republic is beyond understanding. "Does it mean that Kiev wants to get back to the then borders and nearly half itself? By the way, Ukraine obtained this half when it was part of the Soviet Union. This is what they call an ‘occupation’?," he stressed.

Vyatrovich earlier came out with an initiative to recognize the period of Ukraine’s being a Soviet republic as a period of "occupation" and pass laws to declare it being successor to the Ukrainian People’s Republic. According to Vyatrovich, Kiev must make "political and legislative steps to follow succession of Ukraine’s statehood from 1917-1921 to the present day."

In May 2015, Kiev adopted decommunization legislation aimed at denouncing the Communist regime and outlawing Soviet symbols. The decommunization crusade requires that all facilities bearing the names of Soviet figures regardless of status be renamed. Also in the crosshairs, anything mentioning communism, Soviet power, or its institutions, is deemed illegal as well.

One of the greatest uproars of late was fueled by Ukrainian parliament members, when they decided to rename the city of Dnepropetrovsk to Dnepr and the city Kirovograd to Kropivnitsky. According to the Ukrainian authorities, 987 settlements have been renamed across the country.

In practice, in the course of this campaign the new authorities are doing all to get rid of all that reminds of Soviet times, but also everything reminding of ties between Ukraine and Russia. Thus, the Moskovsky Avenue was renamed to Bandera Avenue. Besides, the Institute of National Memory published the list of 520 historical names whose activity falls under decommunization legislation.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 rocket with secret satellite
2
Kim Jong-un urges forming conditions for normalization of ties with South Korea
3
Four blasts in Syria’s Idlib claim at least 30 lives
4
Aeroflot cancels number of flights between Moscow and New York on January 7
5
New air defense systems Buk-M3 to enter duty at large unit near Kursk
6
Russia’s advanced frigate Admiral Makarov commissioned for operation
7
Flight routes for Russia’s Su-30s over Baltic Sea in November and December were pre-agreed
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама